Meet Advocate Health's CFO

Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health, a 67-hospital system formed through the merger of Advocate Aurora Health — dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill. — and Atrium Health was completed in December.

The combined $27 billion system announced 25 executive leaders shortly afterwards, including Anthony DeFurio as executive vice president and CFO.

Here are four things to know about Mr. DeFurio:

1. Mr. DeFurio has almost 35 years of experience in finance, treasury, managed health resources, information systems and partnership development for multi-facility systems and academic medical centers.

2. He was an executive with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health since 2017. Previously, he held senior finance roles with University of Colorado Health in Aurora, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA and Cedars Medical Center in Sumter, S.C.

3. Mr. DeFurio is a member of the Healthcare Financial Management Association and has served on the boards of several healthcare innovation, payer and provider organizations.

4. He holds master's degrees in business administration and health administration from the University of Pittsburgh.