Hackensack Meridian names chief medical officer of 2 hospitals

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has selected Gregory Rokosz, DO, as chief medical officer of Old Bridge (N.J.) Medical Center and Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, N.J.

Dr. Rokosz joins Hackensack Meridian from West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health where he most recently served as chief academic officer and as the senior vice president for clinical affairs, research and education. Prior to this role, he spent 21 years as the CMO of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J.

Dr. Rokosz also chairs the Physician Executive Constituency Group of the New Jersey Hospital Association, a position he's held since 2003, according to a July 25 news release shared with Becker's.