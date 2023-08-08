Atrium Wake Forest Baptist hires new president

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has named a new president, David Zaas, MD.

Dr. Zaas, who will also hold a faculty appointment at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine, succeeds Kevin High, MD, who is transitioning to vice chief academic officer for parent system Advocate Health.

Atrium Wake Forest Baptist CEO Julie Freischlag, MD, said in an Aug. 8 news release that she very much welcomed the appointment of Dr. Zaas.

"He is an accomplished leader in academic medicine as a physician, scientist and educator, and he will help guide us, as the academic core of Advocate Health, as we work together to improve the lives of those in our communities, our nation and the world," she said.