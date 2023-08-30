Penn Medicine names inaugural medical director for LGBTQ+ health

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine appointed Kevin Kline, MD, as the inaugural medical director of its Program for LGBTQ+ Health.

In his new role, Dr. Kline will partner with fellow leaders in the program to develop and standardized guidelines to improve quality of LGBTQ+ patient care, research and advocacy, according to an Aug. 29 system news release.

Dr. Kline will continue to serve as director of LGBTQ+ health in family medicine and community health and as a member of the system's Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Working Group and the Preferred Name Steering Committee.