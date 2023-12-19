Illinois hospital CEO exits

Alex Nazarian is no longer president and CEO of Salem (Ill.) Township Hospital.

Lisa Ambuehl, BSN, the hospital's chief nursing officer, is currently serving as its interim CEO, according to an update on its leadership page.

The resignation took effect at the end of November, local radio station WJBD reported Dec. 19 following a hospital board meeting. Ms. Ambuehl "made it clear she is not interested in the position permanently," the radio station reported, noting it was a busy time for the hospital amid an Epic implementation and multiple construction projects.

Salem Township Hospital did not immediately return Becker's request for comment. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.