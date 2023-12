Austin, Texas-based Central Health has named Patrick Lee, MD, its next president and CEO.

Dr. Lee is a practicing internal medicine physician, according to a Dec. 18 news release from the system. Most recently, he served as system chairman of medicine for One Brooklyn Health in New York City.

He succeeds Mike Geeslin, who is retiring after six years in the top position. Mr. Geeslin's last day will be Dec. 31.