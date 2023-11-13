Rush University System for Health taps COO from Geisinger

Chicago-based Rush University System for Health has appointed Matt Walsh executive vice president and COO, beginning in January.

Mr. Walsh was selected following a national search. He currently serves as executive vice president and COO at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, where he led the system's network of 3,200 providers, 11 hospitals and more than 250 outpatient clinics and ASCs.

He previously spent almost 20 years with Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System in multiple leadership roles.

Mr. Walsh will oversee operations across Rush, focusing on achieving key initiatives related to financial strength, quality, equity and employee engagement and advancing systemwide strategies.

"Matt will be an incredible addition to our already strong leadership team," Rush President and CEO Omar Lateef, DO, said. "Matt's experience driving year-over-year growth, leading key partnerships, and ensuring top-tier quality and patient experience strategies all strongly aligns to RUSH’s priorities and our strong commitment to innovation and growth."