Walla Walla, Wash.-based Providence St. Mary Medical Center has tapped Joel Wassermann, MD, to become its new chief medical officer, the Union Bulletin reported July 21.

Dr. Wassermann will join the St. Mary Medical Center after departing another Providence-run facility in Edmonds, Wash., where he also served as the chief medical officer.

He began working with Providence Health in 1995, according to the outlet.

Dr. Wassermann's appointment to the role is effective immediately.