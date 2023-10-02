Medical City names new chief medical officer of 2 hospitals

Texas-based Medical City has named Jonathan Clarke, MD, chief medical officer for two of its hospitals, a 603-bed acute hospital in Plano and a 98-bed acute hospital in Frisco.

Dr. Clarke is board-certified in emergency medicine and is also a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, according to an Oct. 2 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Clarke will join Medical City after departing his role as chief medical officer at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

His role takes effect immediately.