Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System named Derek Goebel as the health system's new CFO.

Mr. Goebel had been serving as interim CFO since January, according to an Aug. 29 Altru news release shared with Becker's.

"Derek has been instrumental in Altru's financial success amidst many headwinds in our industry," Altru CEO Todd Forkel said in the news release. "I am confident he has the skills and expertise to continue this work as CFO."

Mr. Goebel has served with Altru for 13 years.