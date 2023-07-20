New Mexico hospital CEO resigns

Caleb O'Rear has resigned as CEO of Alta Vista Regional Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M., the Las Vegas Optic reported July 20.

Mr. O'Rear left to "pursue other opportunities," hospital officials said, according to the newspaper.

He became the permanent CEO of Alta Vista in 2018 after serving in an interim capacity.

"We thank Caleb for his leadership during difficult community crises of a pandemic, wildfires and floods over the past five years," Alta Vista marketing consultant Jessica Kendrick said, according to the Optic. "We wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Andrea Southworth, CFO of Alta Vista, was selected as interim CEO, the report said.







