Corewell Health selects children's hospital president

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health has named Robert Fitzgerald, MD, president of its Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Dr. Fitzgerald began serving as the hospital's interim president and pediatric department chair in February, according to a Dec. 11 news release. He joined the hospital in 2002 as a pediatric intensivist, and has since served as its section chief for pediatric intensive care and division chief of acute care medicine.

The 241-bed hospital is based in Grand Rapids, Mich., and employs more than 300 providers across 70 pediatric specialties.