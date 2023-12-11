Corewell Health selects children's hospital president

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Corewell Health has named Robert Fitzgerald, MD, president of its Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. 

Dr. Fitzgerald began serving as the hospital's interim president and pediatric department chair in February, according to a Dec. 11 news release. He joined the hospital in 2002 as a pediatric intensivist, and has since served as its section chief for pediatric intensive care and division chief of acute care medicine. 

The 241-bed hospital is based in Grand Rapids, Mich., and employs more than 300 providers across 70 pediatric specialties. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles