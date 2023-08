HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, a 493-bed facility, has hired Onel Rodriguez as its new CFO.

Mr. Rodriguez most recently served at the system's Palms West Hospital, where he has been CFO since 2020, according to an Aug. 18 release.

Previously, Mr. Rodriguez was CFO at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale..

HCA Florida has 49 campuses in the state, employing 77,000 people.