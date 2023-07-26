VUMC taps executive medical director

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center appointed Chase Hendrickson, MD, executive medical director of its Medicine Patient Care Center.

Dr. Hendrickson takes over for Bryan Harris, MD, who was appointed executive vice chair for clinical affairs in the department of medicine, according to a July 26 system news release.

As medical director, Dr. Hendrickson will oversee the outpatient and inpatient operations of multiple specialties and will assist with strategic planning, quality initiatives and patient access.