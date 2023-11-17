Ascension names presidents for 3 hospitals

St. Louis-based Ascension has named presidents for three of its 17 hospitals in Wisconsin.

Andre Storey, who most recently served as COO of Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital in Houston, was named president of Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee. Daniel Jackson, who joined Ascension in March as president of Columbia St. Mary's and became ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin in August, will continue to serve as the hospital's president until Mr. Storey starts on Dec. 11.

Kurt Schley has been appointed president of Ascension's Elmbrook hospital campus in Brookfield, Wis., effective Jan. 2. Mr. Schley most recently served as market CEO of Catholic Health Initiatives St. Alexius Health in Bismarck, N.D., now part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit.

Shane Carter, RN, joins Ascension Mercy in Oshkosh on Nov. 27. Mr. Carter most recently served as vice president and chief nursing officer of Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.

The appointments are part of Ascension Wisconsin's plans to "transform its operational framework by concentrating leadership resources at the local level to enable increased focus on clinical quality, staffing and support of caregivers and associates," the health system said in a Nov. 17 news release shared with Becker's.