Ascension taps leader for Wisconsin ministry

Daniel Jackson was named ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin and senior vice president for St. Louis-based Ascension.

Matthew Hanselman, who had been serving as interim ministry market executive in recent months, will continue to serve as CFO of Ascension Wisconsin, according to an Aug. 11 health system news release.

Mr. Jackson joined Ascension Wisconsin in the spring as interim president and CEO of Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital - Milwaukee Campus.

Before joining Ascension Wisconsin, Mr. Jackson was CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital, which is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

Ascension said a search is ongoing for a new president and CEO for Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital - Milwaukee Campus.