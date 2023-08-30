Texas hospital taps chief medical office

Austin, Texas-based St. David's Medical Center appointed Rodolfo Garza, MD, chief medical officer starting Aug. 28.

In his new role, he will implement clinical performance initiatives including advanced patient treatment plans to support cardiothoracic surgery and oncology services. He also will lead multidisciplinary rounds to improve patient care and reduce length of stay, according to an Aug. 30 hospital news release shared with Becker's.

He most recently served as chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, Texas.