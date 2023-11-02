Iowa hospital CEO resigns

Anthony Coleman, DHA, stepped down from his role as president and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

The hospital's board of trustees received and accepted Dr. Coleman's resignation on Nov. 2, according to a news release. He had served in the role for less than two years.

No reason was given for Dr. Coleman's departure, although the board said it plans to initiate a search for his replacement. Jason Kruse, DO, the hospital's chief medical officer, was named interim CEO.

"We appreciate Dr. Coleman’s contributions to Broadlawns during his time in Des Moines and wish him well in the next chapter of his career," Dave Miglin, chair of the board of trustees, said in the news release.