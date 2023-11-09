Valley Health System taps former Mount Sinai leader as medical group chair

Valley Health System has named Joseph Mathew, MD, chair of medical specialties for its medical group, the Ridgewood, N.J.-based system said Nov. 8.

Dr. Mathew is board certified in internal medicine, pulmonary diseases and critical care medicine. He joins Valley from Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, where he served as associate chief medical officer at Mount Sinai West. He will maintain his academic appointment as a clinical professor at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine.

Dr. Mathew joins Valley Medical Group amid a period of expansion. Valley Health System is slated to open a new hospital in Paramus, N.J., in the spring of 2024.