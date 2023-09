Mark Behl — former executive vice president and chief operating officer of Froedtert Health — has taken a new role as president and CEO of Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.

Mr. Behl resigned from his job with Milwaukee-based Froedtert on Sept. 1 after three years with the system.

He will arrive at NorthBay in October — overlapping with current Chief Executive B. Konard Jones, who will retire in December, according to a Sept. 13 news release.