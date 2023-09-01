Froedtert Health COO Mark Behl resigns

Mark Behl, executive vice president and COO at Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health, has resigned from his position effective Sept. 1.

Mr. Behl, who joined the system in 2020, has led operations and care delivery for its Community Hospital Division and has most recently been heading up responsibility for ambulatory environments.

His resignation has resulted in a number of current executives adding to their roles while the search for a new COO gets underway, Froedtert said.

Scott Hawig, chief financial and adminstrative officer, will provide leadership for ancillary services.

Susan Campbell, svp service lines, will provide leadership for ambulatory operations.

Allen Ericson, president of the Community Hospital Division, will provide executive leadership for the system's Holy Family hospital.

Ian Schwartz, MD, chief clinical officer, will provide leadership for the system's Northeast Medical Group.

Froedtert Health and Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare are seeking to close a merger deal by the end of this year that would form an 18-hospital system.