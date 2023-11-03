Dignity Health hospital taps COO, chief nurse executive

Dale Steakley, BSN, RN, joined Dignity Health Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital as its new vice president, COO and chief nurse executive.

Mr. Steakley brings more than 15 years of hospital leadership experience to the role, according to a Nov. 1 news release. He is responsible for hospital operations, patient care services and nursing personnel within Woodland Memorial.

Before joining Woodland Memorial, Mr. Steakley served as CEO with Ernest Health in Sacramento, Calif.

Woodland Memorial is part of Dignity Health, which is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.