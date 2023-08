MemorialCare has tapped Todd Blake as chief operating officer of two California hospitals: Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's and Women's Hospital Long Beach.

Mr. Blake has more than 15 years of healthcare leadership experience, according to an Aug. 9 news release shared with Becker's. Most recently, he served as the operations officer for Intermountain Medical Center, Intermountain Health's 510-bed flagship facility in Murray, Utah.

MemorialCare is based in Fountain Valley, Calif.