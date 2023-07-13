Yale New Haven names hospital group president

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System has named Richard Lisitano system executive vice president and president of Lawrence + Memorial Healthcare, a hospital group based in New London, Conn.

Mr. Lisitano began his career at Yale New Haven Hospital in 1986 as assistant director of pharmacy, according to a July 13 news release shared with Becker's. He has served as the hospital's senior vice president of operations since 2021.

In his new role, Mr. Lisitano will oversee two of Yale New Haven's five hospitals — Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London and Westerly (R.I.) Hospital — as well as the Visiting Nurse Association of Southeastern Connecticut.

On July 17, he will replace Patrick Green, who left the role to helm UF Health Jacksonville (Fla.).