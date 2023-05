UF Health Jacksonville has tapped Patrick Green as its next CEO.

Mr. Green has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, according to a May 10 news release from the health system. He has spent the past 17 years as executive vice president of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, and president and CEO of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Conn.

Mr. Green succeeds Russ Armistead, who served as an interim leader following the 2021 death of Leon L. Haley Jr., MD.