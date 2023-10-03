AtlantiCare names CEO

Kelly Gooch -

Michael Charlton was named president and CEO of Atlantic City, N.J.-based AtlantiCare. 

Mr. Charlton has served in the role on an interim basis since June 1. At the helm, he will lead a team of more than 6,500 individuals, according to a news release.  

Mr. Charlton is a former chair and former member of AtlantiCare's board of directors. He also served as a member of the American Hospital Association board of trustees and currently serves on a national committee that is focused on the healthcare workforce, the release states.

AtlantiCare serves people in five southeastern New Jersey counties.

