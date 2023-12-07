UnityPoint names market president

Jon Rozenfeld has been selected as market president for UnityPoint Health's Des Moines market in Iowa.

Mr. Rozenfeld will begin his new role on Jan. 8, as David Stark has been appointed to a new role at UnityPoint Health, according to a system news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, Mr. Rozenfeld served as CEO of Vista Health System in Waukegan, Ill. He also previously served as president of Madison, Wis.-based St. Mary's Hospital, part of St. Louis-based SSM Health.

Mr. Stark will formally move to a new role as government, external affairs and philanthropy executive for the UnityPoint Health system.

UnityPoint Health is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.