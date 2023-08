Alan Harmatz, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Medical City Dallas on Aug. 16.

Dr. Harmatz will oversee quality, patient safety, risk management, infection prevention, and medical staff services for Medical City Dallas, Medical City Children's Hospital, Medical City Women's Hospital Dallas, Medical City Heart Hospital and Medical City Spine Hospital, according to a news release from the health system.

Previously, he served as CMO of HCA Healthcare's Florida Brandon Hospital.