New Mexico system names CEO

Troy Greer was named president and CEO of Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, effective Dec. 11.

Mr. Greer will succeed David Schultz, who will serve as interim president of hospital operations for Lovelace’s parent company, Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, according to a Nov. 17 system news release.

Mr. Greer previously was CEO of Lovelace Westside Hospital from 2007 to 2012 and CEO of Lovelace Medical Center and Heart Hospital of New Mexico from 2012 to 2020. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Boone Health, a mid-Missouri healthcare network that includes a 392-bed hospital in Columbia.

Lovelace Health System has six hospitals, 33 healthcare clinics and seven outpatient therapy clinics.