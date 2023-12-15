UAB taps CHRO from VCU Health

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System has appointed John Petrov chief human resources officer, effective Jan. 22.

Mr. Petrov joins UAB Health from Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health, where he was senior vice president and CHRO. He previously served as executive vice president and chief caregiver officer at the Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa.

"Our greatest asset is our people, and I want to make sure that, whether it's our workforce strategies, our people strategies or other initiatives, we are really focusing on our people and our patients, who are at the center of all we do," Mr. Petrov said in a Dec. 15 news release.

UAB Medicine recorded almost 2 million patient visits last year and continues to expand its footprint throughout Alabama.