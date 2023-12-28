Ascension children's hospital taps former CMO to serve as president

Effective Jan. 21, Jason Foland, MD, will become president of the Studer Family Children's Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola, Fla., according to a news release sent to local news outlets Dec. 27.

Dr. Foland previously served as chief medical officer at the children's hospital, according to a company Facebook post. As president, he will oversee service expansions and integrations, and work with hospital leadership to improve experiences for patients, associates and physicians.

Studer Family Children's is the only full-service children's hospital in Northwest Florida.