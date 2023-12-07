Methodist Le Bonheur names hospital president

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has appointed Trey Eubanks, MD, president of Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

Dr. Eubanks is also Le Bonheur's surgeon-in-chief and University of Tennessee Health Science Center Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics and Chief of Pediatric Surgery.

He has served as Le Bonheur's interim president since March and will assume the permanent position later this month. He also holds the endowed chair in pediatric surgery from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and is a member of the medical staff at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, St. Jude and Regional One.

"Trey is a strong leader who has helped Le Bonheur serve children in our community well and for many years," Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare President and CEO Michael Ugwueke said in a Dec. 7 news release. "He is the right person to lead Le Bonheur's incredible pediatric experts as they continue to grow in national reputation and community support."