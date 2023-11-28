St. Mary's Health Care System taps former HCA exec as chief medical officer

Erica Carbajal -

St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga., has named Eric Schuck, MD, chief medical officer. 

Dr. Schuck is a pediatric specialist and has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare leadership, including in former CMO roles. Most recently, he served as CMO at HCA Florida Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville. 

Dr. Schuck earned his medical degree from Emory University in Atlanta and served nearly 10 years in the United States Air Force. 

St. Mary's is part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. 

