St. Joseph's Health names new CEO

Dustin Riccio, MD, has been selected to be the new president and CEO of Paterson, N.J.-based St. Joseph's Health.

Dr. Riccio will assume his new role Jan. 8, according to a news release shared with Becker's. He will replace Kevin Slavin, who announced in January that he will retire at the end of 2023 after nine years at the helm.

Dr. Riccio, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, has spent the last 15 years being part of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, according to the release. He has held roles including president and COO of Unity Hospital and Unity Specialty Hospital, as well as president of Rochester Regional Health's Eastern Region.

He also was president of the medical staff for Unity Health System, also based in Rochester, and chair of the emergency department, before its 2014 merger with Rochester General Hospital System.

St. Joseph's Health operates various care sites, including St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center, St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Paterson, St. Joseph's Healthcare & Rehab Center in Cedar Grove, St. Joseph's Totowa Health Campus, Visiting Health Services of New Jersey in Totowa and multiple ambulatory care centers.