Hackensack Meridian names chief growth officer

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health tapped Jose Lozano as executive vice president and chief growth officer.

Mr. Lozano assumed his new role in October, according to an update on his LinkedIn profile.

He first joined Hackensack Meridian in 2013 as chief of staff and vice president for corporate services and governance, per LinkedIn. In 2018, he left to serve as president and CEO of Choose New Jersey, a privately funded, nonprofit economic development organization. Mr. Lozano rejoined the health system in January 2022 as senior vice president of strategic business partnerships.