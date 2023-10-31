Chicago system names interim CEO

Chicago-based Cook County Health has tapped its chief quality officer, Erik Mikaitis, MD, as interim CEO.

Dr. Mikaitis' appointment will go before the Cook County Board of Commissioners in November, according to an Oct. 31 statement from Lyndon Taylor, chair of the health system's board. If approved, Dr. Mikaitis will take the helm Dec. 2 until a permanent CEO is named.

He succeeds Israel Rocha, who assumed the top job in December 2020. Mr. Rocha announced last week that he would be leaving Cook County Health to pursue another unspecified professional opportunity, and his last day will be Dec. 1.