Chicago health system CEO to exit

Israel Rocha, the CEO of Chicago-based Cook County Health, will leave his role Dec. 1.

Mr. Rocha is pursuing "a new professional opportunity," according to an Oct. 27 news release shared with Becker's. The system did not specify what that new opportunity might be, and his LinkedIn page has not been updated with a new title.

Mr. Rocha assumed the helm of Cook County Health on Dec. 7, 2020, and his tenure will end just shy of three years. Prior to joining CCH, he served New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals as a hospital CEO.

An interim CEO will be named "in short order," and Cook County Health will launch a national search for a successor, the system said.