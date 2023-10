Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health named Mark Marcantano president of its Delaware Valley region.

Mr. Marcantano has years of experience in pediatric academic medicine, according to an Oct. 30 news release from the health system. Most recently, he served as chief administrative officer for Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital.

He will assume his new role on Jan. 1 from Wilmington, Del., and will report to Mark Mumford, the health system's enterprise COO.