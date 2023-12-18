Missouri hospital welcomes new interim CFO

Matt Untch has been named interim CFO of Excelsior Springs, Mo.-based Excelsior Springs Hospital, the Excelsior Springs Standard reported Dec. 12.

With over 25 years of experience in accounting and hospital finance, Mr. Untch has served in multiple CFO roles, according to his LinkedIn page.

Most recently, Mr. Untch served as CFO of Rochester, N.H.-based Frisbie Memorial Hospital for more than three years. Prior to that, he served as CFO of Falls Church, Va.-based Dominion Hospital for nearly four years.