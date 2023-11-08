Texas hospital taps COO

Laredo (Texas) Medical Center has named Marco Lozano its next chief operating officer.
Mr. Lozano joined the hospital in 2021 as an assistant administrator. He was promoted to assistant CEO in 2022, according to a Nov. 8 news release.
