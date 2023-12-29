Bryan Health hospital names CEO

Grand Island (Neb.) Regional Medical Center, part of Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health, named Drew Waterman CEO, effective Dec. 31.

Mr. Waterman has served as Grand Island's COO since September 2022, according to a Dec. 28 health system news release. He served in the Army before holding executive positions at several health systems, including Brentwood, Tenn.-based Lifepoint Health.

His expertise in ambulatory services, compliance and administration helped Grand Island maximize efficiencies and expand its scope of services, according to the release. This included bringing around-the-clock cardiovascular services to the hospital and achieving designation as a level 4 trauma center.