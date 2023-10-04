Baptist Health System taps 2 hospital CEOs

San Antonio-based Baptist Health System named new CEOs to two hospitals in the area.

Terry Treadwell is now CEO of Northeast Baptist Hospital, and Thomas McKinney is CEO of Baptist Medical Center, according to an Oct. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Treadwell began his new role Sept. 5. He most recently served as CEO of Merit Health River Region in Vicksburg, Miss., and previously worked as chief operations officer for Doctors Hospital of Augusta (Ga.).

Mr. McKinney has been helming Baptist Medical Center since Aug. 14. He joined the health system from Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos, Texas, where he served as market president, overseeing the hospital, multispecialty provider group, additional clinical access points and a charitable foundation.

Matt Stone, group CEO of Baptist Health System, said Mr. Treadwell and Mr. McKinney are the ideal fit to lead the hospitals during a time of tremendous growth in services and access to care that Baptist is building, according to the release.