Cincinnati Children's names chief human resources and diversity officer

Peter Adebi was named senior vice president of human resources and chief human resources and diversity officer at Cincinnati Children's, effective Jan. 15.

Mr. Adebi will succeed Nerissa Morris, who announced her retirement in 2023, according to a Nov. 13 news release. He will join an 11-person executive team, reporting to Cincinnati Children's President and CEO Steve Davis, MD.

Mr. Adebi comes to the new role from Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health, where he most recently served as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, according to the release. He also previously served Nemours as operational vice president of associate engagement and talent development.





