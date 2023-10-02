LCMC Health taps chief revenue officer

Andrew Cass -

New Orleans-based LCMC Health has named Anthony Cunningham chief revenue officer. 

Mr. Cunningham joins the health system from Charlotte-based Advocate Health, where he held several revenue cycle roles, according to an Oct. 1 LCMC news release shared with Becker's. At Advocate, he was responsible for more than $7 billion in net patient service revenue and led teams of more than 1,400 full-time employees. 

His experience includes serving as interim executive director of revenue cycle operations at Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, corporate director of patient access and shared services at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, and executive director of revenue operations at Dallas-based Steward Health Care. 

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles