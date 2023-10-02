LCMC Health taps chief revenue officer

New Orleans-based LCMC Health has named Anthony Cunningham chief revenue officer.

Mr. Cunningham joins the health system from Charlotte-based Advocate Health, where he held several revenue cycle roles, according to an Oct. 1 LCMC news release shared with Becker's. At Advocate, he was responsible for more than $7 billion in net patient service revenue and led teams of more than 1,400 full-time employees.

His experience includes serving as interim executive director of revenue cycle operations at Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System, corporate director of patient access and shared services at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham, and executive director of revenue operations at Dallas-based Steward Health Care.