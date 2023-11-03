New Mexico system taps 2 executives

Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System has appointed two veteran healthcare leaders to executive roles.

Brian Miller was named CEO of Lovelace Medical Center and administrator of the Heart Hospital of New Mexico, and Michael Kueker was named CEO of Lovelace Medical Group, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

Mr. Miller has served as COO of Lovelace Medical Center and administrator of the Heart Hospital of New Mexico since June 2022. Mr. Kueker most recently was vice president of physician practice operations at Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.