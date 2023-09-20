Georgia system's revenue cycle VP departs for MedStar

Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has named Patrick Wall vice president of patient financial services, according to a post on his LinkedIn page.

He started the role Sept. 18, according to the post. He joins the system from Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler Health System, where he served as vice president of revenue cycle since December 2020.

Mr. Wall said in the post he is incredibly proud of what the St. Joseph's/Candler revenue cycle team was able to accomplish during his tenure.

"From the COVID-19 pandemic, a cyber-incident, and nationwide staffing challenges, the strength of this team never wavered," he said in the post. "Through it all, we still managed to build an innovative, high performing revenue cycle team that operates in the top quartile. I leave knowing that they will continue to do great things beyond my time here."





