Kansas hospital CEO starts new job after board scuffle

Alexis Kayser -

Last September, Ben Quinton resigned as CEO of William Newton Hospital in Winfield, Kan., after a bout of administrative leave. Now, he has a new role.

Mr. Quinton has been serving as interim president and CEO of Rock Regional Hospital in Derby, Kan., since May, according to his LinkedIn profile. The job came through his service to Wichita, Kan.-based Heartland Medical Consulting, which he joined the month after he resigned from William Newton. 

Mr. Quinton spent two months on administrative leave before resigning from the Winfield hospital. The board attributed the leave to an unspecified personnel matter between Mr. Quinton and the board members.  

