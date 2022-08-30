Kansas hospital CEO 2 months into administrative leave

Ben Quinton, CEO of William Newton Hospital, a critical access hospital in Winfield, Kan., remains on paid administrative leave two months after the leave initially began, the hospital confirmed in a statement shared with Becker's Aug. 30.

Mr. Quinton is currently on leave not to exceed Aug. 31, the statement said. Mr. Quinton was initially placed on leave for up to 30 days on June 30 following a closed session of hospital board members. The leave has been extended twice since then.

The board has not publicly discussed the reasoning behind Mr. Quinton's leave, saying it is a personnel matter between the CEO and board members. It is expected to provide an update on the matter either Aug. 31 or Sept. 1.

Mr. Quinton has served as CEO of William Newton since March 2013. CFO Brian Barta is serving as interim CEO.