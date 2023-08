Declan Doyle was named president at Catholic Health's St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown, N.Y.

Mr. Doyle brings a wealth of experience to the role, according to an Aug. 16 news release.

Most recently, he served as senior vice president of operations and clinical services at Maimonides Medical Center in New York City. He also previously served as Maimonides' vice president and assistant vice president of clinical services.

Catholic Health is based in Rockville Centre, N.Y.