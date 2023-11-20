Alabama system names CFO

Alan Condon -

Bob Tracz has been named the next CFO of Tuscaloosa, Ala.-based DCH Health System.

Mr. Tracz has worked as a CFO at Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston, Ga.; Quorum Health Resources in Atlanta; Lake Health in Concord, Ohio; Sylvania Franciscan Health in Toledo, Ohio; and most recently at University Hospitals/Lake Health in Concord, Ohio.

He has a master's degree in healthcare policy and administration from Mercer University in Macon, Ga. 

"Bob not only brings with him a wealth of experience, but he is a forward-thinking leader who will be invaluable to DCH's leadership team," CEO Katrina Keefer said in a Nov. 20 news release.

